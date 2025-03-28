YARMOUTH – A vehicle went out of control ending up on its side in the median of Route 6 in Yarmouth. The crash happened about 7:15 PM Friday eastbound between Union Street and Route 134. The driver was able to self-extricate and was evaluated. A wrecker was called to remove the vehicle. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Vehicle overturned in median of Route 6 in Yarmouth
March 28, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
