Vehicle overturned in median of Route 6 in Yarmouth

March 28, 2025

BSears Media/CWN

YARMOUTH – A vehicle went out of control ending up on its side in the median of Route 6 in Yarmouth. The crash happened about 7:15 PM Friday eastbound between Union Street and Route 134. The driver was able to self-extricate and was evaluated. A wrecker was called to remove the vehicle. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

