BOURNE – A traffic crash left a vehicle on its side in Bourne. The crash happened about 12:30 PM on the Scenic Highway (Route 6) by Nightingale Road. The driver was able to get out and appeared to have escaped any serious injuries. The incident remains under investigation.
Vehicle overturned on Scenic Highway in Bourne
March 17, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
