Vehicle overturned on Scenic Highway in Bourne

March 17, 2025

Bourne Police/CWN

BOURNE – A traffic crash left a vehicle on its side in Bourne. The crash happened about 12:30 PM on the Scenic Highway (Route 6) by Nightingale Road. The driver was able to get out and appeared to have escaped any serious injuries. The incident remains under investigation.

