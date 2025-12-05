FALMOUTH – A vehicle reportedly struck a guardrail and overturned in Falmouth. The crash happened sometime after 8:30 PM Thursday on Nathan Ellis Highway (Route 151) by Ranch Road. Firefighters had to extricate the driver from the wreckage. The victim appeared to have escaped serious injury. Falmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Vehicle overturns in Falmouth
December 4, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
