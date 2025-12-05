You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Vehicle overturns in Falmouth

Vehicle overturns in Falmouth

December 4, 2025

FALMOUTH – A vehicle reportedly struck a guardrail and overturned in Falmouth. The crash happened sometime after 8:30 PM Thursday on Nathan Ellis Highway (Route 151) by Ranch Road. Firefighters had to extricate the driver from the wreckage. The victim appeared to have escaped serious injury. Falmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 