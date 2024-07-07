MASHPEE – A traffic crash left a vehicle overturned in Mashpee. The collision happened about 6:15 PM Sunday on Lowell Road at Regatta Dr. The driver was extricated and evaluated by EMTs. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Mashpee Police.
Vehicle overturns in Mashpee crash
July 7, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
