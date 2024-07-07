You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Vehicle overturns in Mashpee crash

Vehicle overturns in Mashpee crash

July 7, 2024

MASHPEE – A traffic crash left a vehicle overturned in Mashpee. The collision happened about 6:15 PM Sunday on Lowell Road at Regatta Dr. The driver was extricated and evaluated by EMTs. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Mashpee Police.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 