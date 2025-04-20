You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Vehicle overturns in Sandwich

Vehicle overturns in Sandwich

April 19, 2025

SANDWICH – A vehicle overturned on Route 6 in Sandwich Saturday evening. The crash happened on Route 6 eastbound between the Quaker Meetinghouse Road and Chase Road exits. The driver was evaluated for possible injuries. Traffic was reduced to one lane in the area until the vehicle could be removed. Mass State Police are investigating the crash.

