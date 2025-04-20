SANDWICH – A vehicle overturned on Route 6 in Sandwich Saturday evening. The crash happened on Route 6 eastbound between the Quaker Meetinghouse Road and Chase Road exits. The driver was evaluated for possible injuries. Traffic was reduced to one lane in the area until the vehicle could be removed. Mass State Police are investigating the crash.
Vehicle overturns in Sandwich
April 19, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- YMCA Cape Cod Receives $2 Million For Upper Cape Facility
- Cape Summer Outlook Tempered by Tariffs, Federal Layoffs
- Mice, No Space, and Broken Boilers—Mashpee Police Say They Need New Station
- Measles Vaccination Clinics Scheduled On Cape Cod
- Christmas Tree Shops Bell Tower Disassembled
- Crash Outside Barnstable High School Snarls Traffic
- Massachusetts Family Shelter Numbers Trending Downward
- NOAA Facing More Federal Cuts
- Community Welcomed To Learn More About Monomoy School Building Issues
- Entangled Whale and Blocked Canal, Whale Season Off to Rocky Start
- European Regulators Ok Alzheimer’s Treatment Leqembi After Initial Doubts
- Champ Homes Prepares For Fifth Annual Earth Day Cleanup
- Center for Coastal Studies Responding to Entangled North Atlantic Right Whale