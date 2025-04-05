Vehicle overturns in Yarmouth





YARMOUTH – A vehicle went out of control and rolled over in Yarmouth. The crash happened after 1 PM Saturday on Forest Road at Winslow Gray Road. The driver was able to self-extricate from the Volkswagen Jetta that ended up on its roof and appeared to have escaped any serious injury. Yarmouth Police are investigating the crash which caused traffic delays in the area until the scene was cleared.

Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN