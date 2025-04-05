You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Vehicle overturns in Yarmouth

Vehicle overturns in Yarmouth

April 5, 2025



YARMOUTH – A vehicle went out of control and rolled over in Yarmouth. The crash happened after 1 PM Saturday on Forest Road at Winslow Gray Road. The driver was able to self-extricate from the Volkswagen Jetta that ended up on its roof and appeared to have escaped any serious injury. Yarmouth Police are investigating the crash which caused traffic delays in the area until the scene was cleared.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 