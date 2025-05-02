BARNSTABLE – A vehicle overturned on Route 6 in Barnstable sometime before 8 AM Friday. The crash happened sometime after 7:30 PM westbound at mile marker 72 not far from the Willow Street exit. The driver was transported to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation. Traffic delays were likely until the vehicle could be removed. Mass State Police are investigating the crash.
Vehicle overturns on Route 6 in Barnstable
May 2, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Eversource Offers Suggestions For Managing Summer Electric Use
- LISTEN: AmeriCorps Cape Cod Funded Through Summer, but Future Uncertain
- Massachusetts Town Official Floats Idea of Tolls on Canal Bridges
- Provincetown Prepares For Town Election
- Sandwich Buys Large Parcel For Wastewater Needs
- Rabies Vaccine Distribution Starting Next Week
- Cape Leaders Convene AmeriCorps Funding Cuts
- Barnstable County Sheriff Running New Program At Courthouse
- New Mashpee Sewer System Is Starting Soon
- New Legislation Seeks to Prevent Future Deaths after BnB Fire Claims Chatham Teacher and Daughter
- Increased Fire Risk for Cape and Islands Wednesday
- Things to Know About the Retrial of Karen Read in the Killing of Her Police Officer Boyfriend
- Local Officials Attend Ribbon Cutting Ceremony At Cape View Way