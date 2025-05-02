You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Vehicle overturns on Route 6 in Barnstable

Vehicle overturns on Route 6 in Barnstable

May 2, 2025

BARNSTABLE – A vehicle overturned on Route 6 in Barnstable sometime before 8 AM Friday. The crash happened sometime after 7:30 PM westbound at mile marker 72 not far from the Willow Street exit. The driver was transported to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation. Traffic delays were likely until the vehicle could be removed. Mass State Police are investigating the crash.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 