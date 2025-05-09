YARMOUTH – A vehicle rolled on its roof on Route 6 in Yarmouth shortly before 10:30 AM Friday. The crash happened on the eastbound side before the Union Street exit. The occupants were able self-extricate and were evaluated by EMTs. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Traffic slowdowns were likely in the area.
Vehicle overturns on Route 6 in Yarmouth
May 9, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
