BARNSTABLE – A vehicle rolled over in Barnstable shortly before 1:30 PM Sunday. The Kia Soul reportedly hit a rock wall before ending up back on its wheels after the crash which happened on Main Street (Route 6A) between Old Jail Lane and Crocker Lane. The driver was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Barnstable Police are investigating the crash which tied up traffic in the area until the scene could be cleared.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN
Vehicle overturns on Route 6A in Barnstable
May 19, 2024
