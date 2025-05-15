You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Vehicle rolls in its roof in Mashpee

May 14, 2025

MASHPEE – A traffic crash left a vehicle on its roof in Mashpee. The two-vehicle collision happened on Main Street (Route 130) at Juniper Drive about 7:45 PM. One person was transported to Falmouth Hospital. Route 130 was down to one lane until the scene could be cleared. Mashpee Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

