MASHPEE – A traffic crash left a vehicle on its roof in Mashpee. The two-vehicle collision happened on Main Street (Route 130) at Juniper Drive about 7:45 PM. One person was transported to Falmouth Hospital. Route 130 was down to one lane until the scene could be cleared. Mashpee Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Vehicle rolls in its roof in Mashpee
May 14, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
