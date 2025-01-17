FALMOUTH – A traffic crash left a vehicle on its roof in Falmouth. The collision happened about 8:20 AM on Hayway Road at Currier Road. The occupants of the vehicle were able to self-extricate and appeared to have escaped any serious injury. Falmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Vehicle rolls on its roof in Falmouth
January 17, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- New HQ, Big Workforce Housing Development, and More with Housing Assistance Lead
- Lawmakers Approve Increased Reimbursement For Childcare Providers
- Massachusetts Governor Proposes that Migrants in Shelter be in Country Legally
- Falmouth Woman Sentenced to Two Years in Prison for Embezzling Over $1.3M
- Marconi Beach Stairs Fundraiser Nearing Finish Line
- Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod Lead Retires
- Influenza Uptick Reported By Outer Cape Health Services
- Portion Of Bearses Way Closing For Sewer Work
- NOAA Withdraws Vessel Speed Restriction Plan Proposed to Help Right Whales
- 2025 Cape Cod League Schedule Released
- Provincetown Begins Search for Next Police Chief
- Fire Officials Preach Fire Safety As Open Burning Season Takes Effect
- AmeriCorps To Hold Disaster Preparedness Fair