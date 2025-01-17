You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Vehicle rolls on its roof in Falmouth

Vehicle rolls on its roof in Falmouth

January 17, 2025

FALMOUTH – A traffic crash left a vehicle on its roof in Falmouth. The collision happened about 8:20 AM on Hayway Road at Currier Road. The occupants of the vehicle were able to self-extricate and appeared to have escaped any serious injury. Falmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

