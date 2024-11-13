YARMOUTH – A vehicle rolled on its roof in Yarmouth about 8:30 AM Wednesday. The crash happened eastbound just past the Willow Street exit. Firefighters extricated the driver who was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening. Mass State Police are investigating the crash.
Vehicle rolls on its roof in the median of Route 6 eastbound in Yarmouth
November 13, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
