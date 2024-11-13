You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Vehicle rolls on its roof in the median of Route 6 eastbound in Yarmouth

Vehicle rolls on its roof in the median of Route 6 eastbound in Yarmouth

November 13, 2024

Via Cape Cod Incidents/CWN

YARMOUTH – A vehicle rolled on its roof in Yarmouth about 8:30 AM Wednesday. The crash happened eastbound just past the Willow Street exit. Firefighters extricated the driver who was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening. Mass State Police are investigating the crash.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 