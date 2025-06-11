BREWSTER – Two vehicles collided causing one of them to roll on its side in Brewster. The crash happened shortly before 1 PM Wednesday on Main Street (Route 6A) near Lower Road. No serious injuries were reported. Traffic delays were reported in the area. Brewster Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Vehicle rolls on its side after traffic crash in Brewster
June 11, 2025
