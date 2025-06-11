You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Vehicle rolls on its side after traffic crash in Brewster

Vehicle rolls on its side after traffic crash in Brewster

June 11, 2025

David Curran/Satellite News Service/CWN


BREWSTER – Two vehicles collided causing one of them to roll on its side in Brewster. The crash happened shortly before 1 PM Wednesday on Main Street (Route 6A) near Lower Road. No serious injuries were reported. Traffic delays were reported in the area. Brewster Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 