You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Vehicle rolls on its side in Yarmouth

Vehicle rolls on its side in Yarmouth

August 15, 2025



YARMOUTH – A vehicle rolled on its side in Yarmouth about 11 AM Friday. The crash happened on Baxter Avenue at the Green Harbor Resort. Firefighters assisted the driver, who was reported conscious, from the wreckage. Yarmouth Police are investigating the incident. Further details were not immediately available.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 