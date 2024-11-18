YARMOUTH – A vehicle rolled on its side in Yarmouth around 10:30 PM Sunday. The crash happened on Route 28 by Town Brook Road. The occupants were able to self-extricate and no serious injuries were reported. Yarmouth Police are investigating the crash.
Vehicle rolls on its side in Yarmouth
November 17, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Barnstable To Host Vaccine Clinic This Wednesday
- Sandwich Beach Nourishment Nearing Completion
- Former Barnstable County Commissioner Mary Pat Flynn Has Died
- Trump Chooses Robert F. Kennedy Jr. As Health Secretary
- “Turkeys for Cape Codders” Looking for Donations
- Sunday Journal – Cape Cod Shatters Annual Dolphin Stranding Records, More with Senior Biologist Brian Sharp
- Visiting Nurse Association Receives High Marks From Joint Commission
- Orleans Launching Rental Assistance Program
- PICS: First Cold-Stunned Sea Turtles Arrive at New England Aquarium
- WATCH: Storytelling in Music, “Fantastique” Concert, and More with Music Director Finalist Alyssa Wang
- RMV Commercial Learner’s Permit Exams No Longer English-Only
- ALDI Opening First Cape Cod Location
- Turkey Shootout and Food Pantry Drive at the Blue Rock Golf Course