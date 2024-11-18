You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Vehicle rolls on its side in Yarmouth

Vehicle rolls on its side in Yarmouth

November 17, 2024

YARMOUTH – A vehicle rolled on its side in Yarmouth around 10:30 PM Sunday. The crash happened on Route 28 by Town Brook Road. The occupants were able to self-extricate and no serious injuries were reported. Yarmouth Police are investigating the crash.

