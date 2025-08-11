BOURNE – A traffic crash left a vehicle overturned on its side. The crash happened on Route 6 eastbound near milemarker 56 not far from the Sagamore Bridge. The occupants were able to self-extricate and no serious injuries were reported. Mass State Police are investigating the crash which caused traffic delays until it could be cleared.
Vehicle rolls on its side on Route 6 in Bourne
August 11, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
