Vehicle rolls on roof in Bourne

November 1, 2020

Bourne Firefighters/CWN

BOURNE – A vehicle rolled on its roof about 12:15 PM Sunday. The crash happened on Puritan Road at Head of the Bay Road. The driver was able to get out of the car and was evaluated. Bourne Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

