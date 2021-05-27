Video report: Vehicle rolls on roof in Harwich



HARWICH – An SUV rolled on its roof in Harwich late Thursday afternoon. The crash happened on Sisson Street at Harold Street by the Shaw’s supermarket. According to reports, the driver of a Ford Escape failed to stop at a stop sign and collided with a Ford F-150 pickup truck. The Escape than rolled on its roof. The Escape driver was able to get out of the vehicle. Both drivers were evaluated at the scene. The crash remains under investigation by Harwich Police.

ha052721 Shaws rollover from Cape Wide News LLC on Vimeo.