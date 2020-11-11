MASHPEE – A vehicle rolled on its roof in Mashpee about 9 PM Tuesday. The crash happened on Hoophole Road near the Falmouth town line. The driver was gone when rescuers arrived. Hoophole Road was closed until the vehicle was removed. The crash is under investigation by Mashpee Police.
Vehicle rolls on roof in Mashpee
November 10, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Celtics Hall of Famer Tommy Heinsohn Dies at Age 86
- Experts Say No Need to Cancel Thanksgiving, but Play It Safe
- Biden Defends Health Care Law as High Court Mulls Its Fate
- Volunteer Program Moves to Martha’s Vineyard Nonprofit Collaborative
- Nantucket Cottage Hospital Ending Flu Clinic in Late November
- Dennis Public Library to Close for Veterans Day, Thanksgiving
- Drought Conditions Improve Statewide, Cape Unchanged
- Carbon Offset Donation Supports Habitat for Humanity
- Tree House Brewery to Open Site in Sandwich
- Trash Bash Raises $35,000 for Local Organizations
- Pfizer Says Early Data Signals COVID-19 Vaccine is Effective
- World Markets Rise on Relief Over U.S. Election Outcome
- Trump Faces Calls to Work with Biden Team on Transition