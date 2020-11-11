You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Vehicle rolls on roof in Mashpee

November 10, 2020

MASHPEE – A vehicle rolled on its roof in Mashpee about 9 PM Tuesday. The crash happened on Hoophole Road near the Falmouth town line. The driver was gone when rescuers arrived. Hoophole Road was closed until the vehicle was removed. The crash is under investigation by Mashpee Police.

