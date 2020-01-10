You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Vehicle rolls on roof in Sandwich

January 10, 2020

SANDWICH – A crash left a vehicle on its roof sometime after 4:30 PM Friday afternoon. The crash happened on County Road between Route 6A and Chase Street. The driver appeared to have escaped serious injury. The crash is under investigation by Sandwich Police.

