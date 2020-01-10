SANDWICH – A crash left a vehicle on its roof sometime after 4:30 PM Friday afternoon. The crash happened on County Road between Route 6A and Chase Street. The driver appeared to have escaped serious injury. The crash is under investigation by Sandwich Police.
Vehicle rolls on roof in Sandwich
January 10, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
