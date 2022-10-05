BOURNE – A vehicle apparently lost controlled and landed on its roof in Bourne. The crash happened sometime before 9 AM Wednesday on the ramp from Route 25 to the rotary. The driver was able to get out of the vehicle and appeared to have escaped any serious injury. Motorists should expect delays in the area. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Vehicle rolls on roof on ramp from Route 25 to the rotary in Bourne
October 5, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
