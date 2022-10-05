You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Vehicle rolls on roof on ramp from Route 25 to the rotary in Bourne

Vehicle rolls on roof on ramp from Route 25 to the rotary in Bourne

October 5, 2022

BOURNE – A vehicle apparently lost controlled and landed on its roof in Bourne. The crash happened sometime before 9 AM Wednesday on the ramp from Route 25 to the rotary. The driver was able to get out of the vehicle and appeared to have escaped any serious injury. Motorists should expect delays in the area. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

