BOURNE – A vehicle rolled on its roof in Bourne shortly before 7 PM Friday. The crash happened on the ramp from the Rotary to Route 25 Westbound. Reports say all occupants were able to get out of the vehicle and no serious injuries were reported. Bourne and Mass State Police were on scene investigating the cause of the crash. Traffic was backed up until the vehicle could be righted and towed.
Vehicle rolls on roof on ramp to Route 25 in Bourne
June 9, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
