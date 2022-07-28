HYANNIS – A traffic crash left a vehicle rolled over in a ditch. The crash happened about 2:30 PM Thursday on West Main Street near Pitcher’s Way. The driver was able to self-extricate and was not injured. Barnstable Police are investigating the crash.
Vehicle rolls over in ditch in Hyannis
July 28, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- EPA New England Invests $132M in Estuary Protection Including Buzzards Bay
- Barnstable County Awards First ARPA Grant to Mashpee
- Orleans Police to Host Gun Buyback Event
- UPDATE: Friday’s Mega Millions Estimated at $1.1 Billion
- Woods Hole Film Festival Returns for 31st Year
- Boaters Urged to be Careful After Plymouth Whale Incident
- Water Main Repairs Impact Strawberry Hill Road, Pine Street
- Fishing Derby Raises Awareness for Veteran Suicide Prevention
- Falmouth Heights Mixed-Use Development for Sale
- Experts: Right Whales Now Year-Round Neighbors for Cape Cod
- AAA: Higher Gas Prices Have Led to New Driving Habits
- Massachusetts Lawmakers OK Sweeping Abortion Access Bill
- VIDEO: Jumping Humpback Lands on Boat in Plymouth; No One Hurt