You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Vehicle rolls over in ditch in Hyannis

Vehicle rolls over in ditch in Hyannis

July 28, 2022

HYANNIS – A traffic crash left a vehicle rolled over in a ditch. The crash happened about 2:30 PM Thursday on West Main Street near Pitcher’s Way. The driver was able to self-extricate and was not injured. Barnstable Police are investigating the crash.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 