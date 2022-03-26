MARSTONS MILLS – A vehicle overturned in Marstons Mills about 1:45 AM. The crash happened on Race Lane just east of Old Mill Road. The driver was able to self extricate and appeared to have escaped any serious injuries, however he was expected to be issued a citation by Barnstable Police in connection with the crash. Further details were not immediately available.
Vehicle rolls over in Marstons Mills
March 26, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
