Vehicle rolls over into woods on Route 6 in Barnstable

January 4, 2023

BARNSTABLE – A vehicle rolled over into the woods on Route 6 at the Barnstable/Yarmouth town line. The crash happened about 9:15 PM Wednesday westbound just past Exit 72-Willow Street. The vehicle ended up on its roof. The driver was able to self-extricate and was evaluated. Mass State Police are investigating the crash.

