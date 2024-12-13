You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Vehicle rolls over on Route 25 near Bourne Bridge

Vehicle rolls over on Route 25 near Bourne Bridge

December 13, 2024

BOURNE – A traffic crash left a vehicle overturned. It happened about midnight on Route 25 westbound just over the Bourne Bridge. No serious injuries were reported. Mass State Police are investigating the crash.

