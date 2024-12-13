BOURNE – A traffic crash left a vehicle overturned. It happened about midnight on Route 25 westbound just over the Bourne Bridge. No serious injuries were reported. Mass State Police are investigating the crash.
Vehicle rolls over on Route 25 near Bourne Bridge
December 13, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
