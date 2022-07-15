You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Vehicle rolls over on Route 28 in Bourne

Vehicle rolls over on Route 28 in Bourne

July 15, 2022

Cape Cod Incidents/CWN

BOURNE – A two car crash left one vehicle overturned in Bourne shortly before 12:30 PM Friday. The crash happened on MacArthur Boulevard (Route 28) by the Bayview Campground. The occupants of the car were able to self extricate and were evaluated. Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 