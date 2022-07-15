BOURNE – A two car crash left one vehicle overturned in Bourne shortly before 12:30 PM Friday. The crash happened on MacArthur Boulevard (Route 28) by the Bayview Campground. The occupants of the car were able to self extricate and were evaluated. Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Vehicle rolls over on Route 28 in Bourne
July 15, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Sunday Journal – National Seashore Shark Safety with Brian Carlstrom
- Sunday Journal – Barnstable County Fair
- Sunday Journal – Big Nick’s Ride for the Fallen
- Sunday Journal – Cape Cod Community College Expanding Hyflex Classes this Fall
- Shark Sighting Prompts Truro Beach Closure
- Big Nick’s Ride for the Fallen Honors Veterans Sunday
- New Series Will Tackle Affordable Housing in Falmouth
- Public Urged to Plan Ahead During Hurricane Preparedness Week
- First Lady Jill Biden Visits Nantucket
- ‘Take Care’ Campaign Hopes to Keep Cape Cod Litter-Free
- New Partnership Will Expand Food Recovery Work on Cape Cod
- Court Reinstates Ban on Lobster Gear to Protect Right Whales
- Barnstable Alters Election Precinct Boundaries