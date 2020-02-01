You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Vehicle, RTA bus collide in Falmouth

February 1, 2020

FALMOUTH – A Cape Cod Regional Transit Authority bus and a car were involved in a crash in Falmouth around 8:50 PM Saturday morning. The crash happened at the intersection of Nathan Ellis Highway (Route 151) and Sandwich Road. Two people were evaluated for injuries. Falmouth Police are investigating the crash which tied up traffic for a time.

