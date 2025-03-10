You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Vehicle slids off roadway in Falmouth forcing temporary closure

March 10, 2025

Falmouth Police/CWN

FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police report that Parker Road will be temporarily blocked at John Parker Road to remove a vehicle that slid off the roadway. No injuries were reported.

