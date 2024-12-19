You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Vehicle strikes building in Falmouth

December 19, 2024

FALMOUTH – A vehicle reportedly struck a building in Falmouth shortly after 10 AM Thursday. Officials responded to the scene at 101 Town Hall Square. The driver was not injured. A building inspector was called to check the extent of the injuries. The incident is under investigation by Falmouth Police.

