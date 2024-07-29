You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Vehicle strikes CVS in Hyannis

Vehicle strikes CVS in Hyannis

July 29, 2024

HYANNIS – A vehicle reportedly struck the CVS near the Airport Rotary in Hyannis shortly before 9 AM Monday. The driver was treated and released at the scene. The damage was not believed to be structural but a building inspector was called to the scene. Further details were not immediately available.

