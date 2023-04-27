FALMOUTH – A vehicle reportedly struck a building housing Moto Pizza at 500 Waquoit Highway shortly before 6 PM Thursday. No serious injuries were reported but the natural gas service to the building was compromised. Firefighters stretched a hoseline and evacuated adjacent buisnesses until National Grid could arrive on the scene. A building inspector was called to check the extent of damage to the structure. Falmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Vehicle strikes Falmouth pizza shop
April 27, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- EPA Draft Determination Opposes Joint Base Machine Gun Range
- Massachusetts House Approves $56B State Budget Plan
- Harwich Invites Public To Tour De Trash Cleanup
- Motta Field Design Concept to be Unveiled May 3
- Yarmouth Approves Two Single-Use Plastics Bans
- Cape Cod Hospital To Participate In TeamBirth Initiative
- Martha’s Vineyard Bank To Announce New Grant Funding
- Bourne Gets State Money for Queen Sewell Pond Cleaning
- Yarmouth Town Meeting Voters Approve Wastewater Plans
- Orleans Town Election To Be Held In May
- Bigs of the Year Announced by Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cape Cod & the Islands
- IFAW Research Boat “Song of the Whale” to Study Endangered Species
- New Federal Program Targets Abandoned Crab, Lobster Traps