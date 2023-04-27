You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Vehicle strikes Falmouth pizza shop

FALMOUTH – A vehicle reportedly struck a building housing Moto Pizza at 500 Waquoit Highway shortly before 6 PM Thursday. No serious injuries were reported but the natural gas service to the building was compromised. Firefighters stretched a hoseline and evacuated adjacent buisnesses until National Grid could arrive on the scene. A building inspector was called to check the extent of damage to the structure. Falmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

