You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Vehicle strikes house in Yarmouth

Vehicle strikes house in Yarmouth

July 1, 2023

YARMOUTH – A car reportedly struck a house in Yarmouth about 2 PM Saturday. The incident happened at the corner of Winslow Gray Road and Wedgemere Road. The driver was out of the vehicle and appeared to have escaped injury. A building inspector was called to check the extent of the damage. Yarmouth Police are investigating the incident. Further details were not immediately available.

