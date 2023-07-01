YARMOUTH – A car reportedly struck a house in Yarmouth about 2 PM Saturday. The incident happened at the corner of Winslow Gray Road and Wedgemere Road. The driver was out of the vehicle and appeared to have escaped injury. A building inspector was called to check the extent of the damage. Yarmouth Police are investigating the incident. Further details were not immediately available.
Vehicle strikes house in Yarmouth
July 1, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
