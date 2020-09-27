You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Vehicle strikes old P&B bus station in Hyannis

Vehicle strikes old P&B bus station in Hyannis

September 27, 2020

HYANNIS – A vehicle reportedly struck the old Plymouth & Brockton bus station on Elm Avenue around 10 AM. The driver was evaluated by Hyannis EMTs. Damage to the building was described as minor. The crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.

