DENNIS – A vehicle reportedly struck a utility pole and ended up in the woods on its side. The crash happened about 9 PM Wednesday on Route 28 at Waterside Drive. The driver was able to self extricate and was evaluated. Dennis Police are investigating the crash.
Vehicle strikes pole, ends up in woods on its side in Dennis
March 23, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Biden Seeks New Sanctions, Help for Ukrainians in Europe
- Travel Bookings For Cruise Trips On The Rise
- Registration Opens For 29th Annual Buzzards Bay Swim
- Cape Cod Commission Announces Virtual Meeting On Transportation Improvement Amendment
- Coalition for Children Looking for Donations for Ukraine
- Harwich Voters Face Question on Pilgrim Nuclear Power Plant
- Prescribed Burn on Camp Edwards Wednesday
- Monomoy School District Recognized for Mental Health Work
- Biden Aides to Congress: Fund COVID Aid, Don’t Cut Budget
- District Attorney Candidate Announces Campaign Leadership
- Experts Say Despite More COVID Subvariants, Little Chance of Surge
- New Candidate Enters Barnstable County Sheriff Race
- Record Gas Prices See Slight Dip