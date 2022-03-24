You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Vehicle strikes pole, ends up in woods on its side in Dennis

Vehicle strikes pole, ends up in woods on its side in Dennis

March 23, 2022

DENNIS – A vehicle reportedly struck a utility pole and ended up in the woods on its side. The crash happened about 9 PM Wednesday on Route 28 at Waterside Drive. The driver was able to self extricate and was evaluated. Dennis Police are investigating the crash.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 