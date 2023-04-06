MASHPEE – A vehicle struck a utility pole in Mashpee around 9:15 AM Thursday. The crash happened on South Sandwich Road just north of Route 130. One person was evaluated for injuries. The crash is under investigation by Mashpee Police.
Vehicle strikes pole in Mashpee
April 6, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Dennis Transfer Station to Close Monday After Easter
- Hydrant Flushing in Harwich Starts April 10
- AG Campbell Calls for Increased Birth Control Coverage
- Cape Cod Commission Seeking Public Opinion on Transit Issues
- Large EMS Presence at Barnstable High for Training Friday
- Sandwich Officials Remind Residents Of New Voting Locations
- Veterans Job Fair to be Held April 6 at Gillette Stadium
- Mashpee Plans Drug Prevention Fund with Opioid Settlement Money
- Falmouth Man Wins $1M Lottery Prize
- Local Veterans Groups Receives Cultural Grant
- Meeting on Wellfleet Library Planning to be Held April 12
- Cape Light Compact Electrifying 100 Low-Income Homes
- Trump Pleads Not Guilty to 34 Charges; Admonished by Judge