Vehicle strikes pole in Mashpee

April 6, 2023

MASHPEE – A vehicle struck a utility pole in Mashpee around 9:15 AM Thursday. The crash happened on South Sandwich Road just north of Route 130. One person was evaluated for injuries. The crash is under investigation by Mashpee Police.

