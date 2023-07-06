FALMOUTH – A vehicle reportedly struck a utility pole, overturned and caught fire in Falmouth. It happened on Trotting Park Road south of Brick Kiln Road about 4 AM. The driver was out of the vehicle when emergency crews arrived and was transported to Falmouth Hospital. Eversource was called to check the pole. Falmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Vehicle strikes pole, overturns and catches fire in Falmouth
July 6, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- For 3rd Consecutive Day, Earth’s Average Temperature Remained at Record High
- Commercial Fishing Industry Gets $1.6M in Grants
- Cape Cod Healthcare Opening Neuroscience Institute
- Barnstable County Weighs Home Rule Charter Changes
- Local First Responders Called to Help Fight Canadian Wildfires
- Local Environmental Group Comments on Canal Bridge Project
- Cape Cod Healthcare to Host July Blood Drives
- AG Campbell Offers Resources Following Supreme Court Loan Decision
- Additional Barnstable Wind Project Hearings to be Held in July
- Christmas Tree Shops Expected to Close Down Locations
- Edgartown Beach Officials Warn of Portuguese Man o’ Wars
- UPDATE: Plymouth Concert, Falmouth Fireworks Postponed Due to Weather
- Massachusetts Selected for Initiative to Strengthen Primary Care