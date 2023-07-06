You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Vehicle strikes pole, overturns and catches fire in Falmouth

Vehicle strikes pole, overturns and catches fire in Falmouth

July 6, 2023

FALMOUTH – A vehicle reportedly struck a utility pole, overturned and caught fire in Falmouth. It happened on Trotting Park Road south of Brick Kiln Road about 4 AM. The driver was out of the vehicle when emergency crews arrived and was transported to Falmouth Hospital. Eversource was called to check the pole. Falmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 