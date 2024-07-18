YARMOUTH – A vehicle reportedly struck a utility pole and overturned in Yarmouth. The collision happened about 1:50 AM on Route 28 near Town Brook Road. The occupants were able to self-extricate the vehicle. At least two people were transported to Cape Cod Hospital. Route 28 was closed in the area while the scene was worked and eversource made repairs. Yarmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Vehicle strikes pole, overturns in Yarmouth
July 18, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Massachusetts Lawmakers Reach Compromise Deal on Gun Bill
- Blade Collapse, New York Launch and New Jersey Research Show Uneven Progress of Offshore Wind
- Dennis Holding Meeting On Wastewater Plan
- Pentagon Leaker Jack Teixeira to Face a Military Court-martial, Air Force Says
- BREAKING: Vineyard Wind Production Temporarily Suspended
- Truro’s Longnook Beach Likely To Remain Closed Due To Safety Concerns
- Bourne Offers Cooling Stations Amid Ongoing Heat
- New Sagamore Bridge to Start Construction by 2027
- Vineyard Wind Collecting Turbine Blade Debris from Nantucket
- Investigation Ongoing After Turbine Pieces Found on Nantucket Shores
- New Steamship Vessels Should Be In Service By End Of Year
- Human Trafficking A Focus For Cape And Islands D.A.
- DEP Penalizes Island Fuel Business