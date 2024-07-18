You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Vehicle strikes pole, overturns in Yarmouth

July 18, 2024

Courtesy BSears Media.CWN

YARMOUTH – A vehicle reportedly struck a utility pole and overturned in Yarmouth. The collision happened about 1:50 AM on Route 28 near Town Brook Road. The occupants were able to self-extricate the vehicle. At least two people were transported to Cape Cod Hospital. Route 28 was closed in the area while the scene was worked and eversource made repairs. Yarmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

