SANDWICH

– The Sandwich Police Department is investigating a single car motor vehicle crash that occurred on Charles St.

Officers were dispatched to Charles St. at approximately 7:30 AM Monday morning for a report of a vehicle that crashed into a utility pole and rolled onto its side. The operator, a juvenile female from Sandwich, was not injured in the crash.

The roadway was closed for approximately 1 hour while officers investigated and utility crews evaluated the damage done to the pole.