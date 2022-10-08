CENTERVILLE – A vehicle struck a tree and overturned onto its roof in Centerville. It happened about 11:30 PM Friday on South Main Street near Coddington Road. The driver was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Vehicle strikes tree, overturns in Centerville
October 7, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
