Vehicle strikes tree, overturns in Centerville

October 7, 2022

CENTERVILLE – A vehicle struck a tree and overturned onto its roof in Centerville. It happened about 11:30 PM Friday on South Main Street near Coddington Road. The driver was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

