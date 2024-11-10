You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Vehicle strikes utility pole and overturns in Centerville

November 10, 2024

CENTERVILLE – A vehicle struck a utility pole and overturned in Centerville about 5:30 PM Sunday. The crash happened on Pine Street just west of Strawberry Hill Road. No serious injuries were reported. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.

