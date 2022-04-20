HYANNIS – A vehicle struck a utility pole in Hyannis around 6 PM Wednesday. The crash happened at the intersection of Center Street and Willow Avenue near the Hyannis Transportation Center. The driver was evaluated for unknown injuries. Evening commuter traffic in the area was tied up. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the fire.
Vehicle strikes utility pole in Hyannis
April 20, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
