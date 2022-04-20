You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Vehicle strikes utility pole in Hyannis

Vehicle strikes utility pole in Hyannis

April 20, 2022

HYANNIS – A vehicle struck a utility pole in Hyannis around 6 PM Wednesday. The crash happened at the intersection of Center Street and Willow Avenue near the Hyannis Transportation Center. The driver was evaluated for unknown injuries. Evening commuter traffic in the area was tied up. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the fire.

