MASHPEE – A car reportedly struck a utility pole on Old Barnstable Road near Mashpee Village about 10 PM Sunday and then left the scene. Utility crews were called to replace the broken pole. Mashpee Police are investigating the crash. Further details were not immediately available.
Vehicle strikes utility pole, leaves scene in Mashpee
April 13, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
