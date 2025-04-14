You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Vehicle strikes utility pole, leaves scene in Mashpee

April 13, 2025

MASHPEE – A car reportedly struck a utility pole on Old Barnstable Road near Mashpee Village about 10 PM Sunday and then left the scene. Utility crews were called to replace the broken pole. Mashpee Police are investigating the crash. Further details were not immediately available.

