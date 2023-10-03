You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Vehicle strikes utility pole, overturns in Hyannis

Vehicle strikes utility pole, overturns in Hyannis

October 3, 2023

BARNSTABLE – A vehicle reportedly struck a utility pole and overturned in Barnstable just after 1 AM Tuesday. The crash happened on Attuck’s Lane between Independence Drive and Phinney’s Lane. The driver was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Power was temporarily knocked out to a large area following the crash. Eversource was called to replace the pole and restore power. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.

