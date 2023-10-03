BARNSTABLE – A vehicle reportedly struck a utility pole and overturned in Barnstable just after 1 AM Tuesday. The crash happened on Attuck’s Lane between Independence Drive and Phinney’s Lane. The driver was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Power was temporarily knocked out to a large area following the crash. Eversource was called to replace the pole and restore power. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.
Vehicle strikes utility pole, overturns in Hyannis
October 3, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
