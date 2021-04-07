SANDWICH – A vehicle struck a utility pole and rolled on its roof in Sandwich around 4:45 PM Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened on Old County Road near Fish House Road. The driver was able to self extricate and was evaluated. Eversource was called to check the pole which appeared broken at the bottom. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Sandwich Police.
Vehicle strikes utility pole, rolls on roof in Sandwich
April 7, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Veterans Invited to Special COVID Clinic
- Baker Gets Vaccine, Urges Continued COVID Safety Practices
- Over $2 Million in COVID-19 Relief Awarded to State Businesses
- Yarmouth and Dennis to Hold Community Cleanup Day
- Cape Cod Community College Commencement Goes Virtual for Second Year
- Cape Cod Foundation Hosts Virtual Housing Forum
- Baker Takes Steps to Reduce Prescription Drug Costs
- Harwich Officials Continue to Urge Covid-19 Caution
- Biden Moving Vaccine Eligibility Date to April 19
- Massachusetts Vehicle Inspection Sticker System Remains Down
- Cape Cod 5 to Host Virtual Savings Fairs For High Schoolers
- Onset Fire Department Receives State Funding
- Barnstable Road Work Begins Thursday