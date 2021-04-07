You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Vehicle strikes utility pole, rolls on roof in Sandwich

Vehicle strikes utility pole, rolls on roof in Sandwich

April 7, 2021

SANDWICH – A vehicle struck a utility pole and rolled on its roof in Sandwich around 4:45 PM Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened on Old County Road near Fish House Road. The driver was able to self extricate and was evaluated. Eversource was called to check the pole which appeared broken at the bottom. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Sandwich Police.

