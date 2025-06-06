Vehicle strikes Wendy’s restaurant in Hyannis



HYANNIS – A sedan struck the Wendy’s restaurant on Iyannough Road (Route 132) by the Airport Rotary late Friday morning. No injuries were reported. A building inspector was called to check the scene.



The restaurant is next door to the Bamboo restaurant which has been struck twice in the past two months.

Top photo by John P. Carroll/CWN; lower photo via Cape Cod Incidents/CWN