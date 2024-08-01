BREWSTER – A vehicle struck a pole in Brewster around 4:20 PM Thursday. The crash happened on Main Street (Route 6A) at Vesper Pond Drive not far from the Orleans town line. The driver was transported to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation. The pole was left dangling in the roadway forcing the closure of the road. Motorists should seek alternate routes. Brewster Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Vehicle vs pole crash closes Route 6A in Brewster near Orleans line
August 1, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Local College Staffs Up As Gov. Approves Free Higher Education Initiative
- CCRTA Gets $14.6M for Low-Emission Buses
- PICTURES: Nine Turtles Released from Rehabilitation
- Doug Emhoff Visiting Vineyard And Nantucket
- Massachusetts Ice Cream Trail Unveiled
- Barnstable Microgrid Gets $42M State Award
- Barnstable Offshore Wind Lawsuit Dismissed
- Sandwich Emergency Officials Encourage Residents To Be “Hurricane Prepared”
- The Kalmar Nyckel Returns To Provincetown Harbor On Friday
- Plymouth Police Academy Announces Graduation Of New Recruit Officer Class
- Homeless Prevention Council Seeks Community Support In Supply Drive For Local Students
- Mosquito Collected In Barnstable Tests Positive For Eastern Equine Encephalitis
- Sunday Journal – Love Local Fest Returns this Sunday Offering Fun and Games and Highlighting Local Business