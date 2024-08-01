You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Vehicle vs pole crash closes Route 6A in Brewster near Orleans line

August 1, 2024

BREWSTER – A vehicle struck a pole in Brewster around 4:20 PM Thursday. The crash happened on Main Street (Route 6A) at Vesper Pond Drive not far from the Orleans town line. The driver was transported to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation. The pole was left dangling in the roadway forcing the closure of the road. Motorists should seek alternate routes. Brewster Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

