BOURNE – A Jeep and trailer ended up submerged at the Taylor’s Point Marina boat ramp sometime after 1 PM. It was believed a boat was either being launched or retrieved when the mishap occurred. The vehicle was not occupied and no injuries were reported. Bourne Firefighters deployed booms to contain any fuel that might have escaped from the Jeep. A tow truck was called to pull the vehicle from the water. Further details were not immediately available.
Vehicle winds up in water in Bourne
May 9, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Marine Life Photojournalist to Give Free Virtual Lecture
- Local Man Builds Vacation Location for Children with Cancer
- Animals Face Anxiety as Owners Go Back to Work
- Pfizer Aims for Full FDA Approval of Vaccine
- Monomoy High Hosting In-Person Prom and Graduation
- Steamship Authority Terminal Employee Positive for COVID
- Sunday Journal – Animal Rescue League Of Boston
- Sunday Journal – Massachusetts Military Support Foundation
- Sunday Journal – Tommy’s Place
- UPDATE: US Job Growth Slows Sharply in Sign of Hiring Struggles
- State Sues Marketing Firm for Role in Opioid Crisis
- Hyannis Road Closure Starts Friday Morning
- Wellfleet Youth Film Festival Begins Friday