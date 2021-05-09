Vehicle winds up in water in Bourne

BOURNE – A Jeep and trailer ended up submerged at the Taylor’s Point Marina boat ramp sometime after 1 PM. It was believed a boat was either being launched or retrieved when the mishap occurred. The vehicle was not occupied and no injuries were reported. Bourne Firefighters deployed booms to contain any fuel that might have escaped from the Jeep. A tow truck was called to pull the vehicle from the water. Further details were not immediately available.