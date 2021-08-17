Verdict watch: Jury in Latanowich murder trial recesses for evening

BARNSTABLE – The jury in the Thomas Latanowich murder trial recessed on Tuesday without finding a verdict in the killing of Yarmouth Police Sgt. Sean Gannon more than three years ago while Gannon was serving a warrant at a home in Marstons Mills. Shortly after they began deliberations, the Banstable Superior Court jury asked for clarification on whether they needed to find that Latanowich intended to shoot and kill Gannon, or just intended to shoot and kill anyone. The judge returned instructions saying the jury only had to find that the defendant intended to shoot and kill someone, not specifically Gannon. During testimony on Monday, the defendant said he was in fear, claiming he was the target of a drive-by shooting several days earlier on the Lower Cape. The jury also heard from officers who testified that Gannon clearly announced that Yarmouth Police and a K-9 unit were in the house and told anyone inside to surrender or risk being bitten by Nero. Deliberations will resume on Wednesday morning.