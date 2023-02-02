HYANNIS – A vessel sank at a dock off Pleasant Street in Hyannis Thursday morning. Hyannis Firefighters responded to the scene after 10:30 AM and deployed booms to contain fuel leaking from the boat. The Barnstable Harbormaster as well as the U.S. Coast Guard were also on scene. Further details were not immediately available.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN
Vessel sinks in Hyannis Harbor
February 2, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
